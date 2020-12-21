Lucky Indian Resident Who Lost His Job Becomes a Millionaire!

An Indian expatriate who lost his job because of the Covid-19 pandemic has just become a millionaire.

Navaneeth Sajeevan, a 30-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, became a dollar millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise Promotion.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for four years now, Sajeevan is a father of one. He was made redundant due to the current pandemic.

His last working day is December 28 and has made no decisions regarding his future in the UAE. “I might go back to India for a short break. We haven’t gone to India in two years,” he told Khaleej Times.

He was thrilled and couldn't contain his excitement to share the good news with his four colleagues and friends with whom he shared the ticket cost.

“I just came from a job interview and to receive this call from Dubai Duty Free is totally unbelievable."



Sajeevan, who hails from Kerala, is the 171st Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Sajeevan told Khaleej Times: “Usually, I always buy the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. I have been buying those tickets for three years. This time, I saved up for two months and purchased the Dubai Duty Free ticket for the first time.”

