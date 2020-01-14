Lynch Mob Burn Pedophile Alive After He Allegedly Raped, Killed 6-Year-Old Girl

A lynch mob has burned an alleged paedophile alive after he was accuse of raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Mexico.

Local media named Alfredo Roblero as the man who was beaten up before being doused in fuel and set alight in a small village in the southern state of Chiapas.

He had been accused of raping and killing a girl called Jarid who was reported missing last Thursday before her body was found by a roadside the following day.

Disturbing footage shows the mob surrounding Roblero who is tied up to a post with a crowd of men surrounding him and recording the alleged killer on their phones.

They beat and kicked him before binding his hands and feet, poured petrol over his body and then set him alight.

Grim footage shows Roblero writhing on the ground in agony as flames leap across his body.

The condemned man can be heard shrieking while the crowd watching jeer and whistle.

The authorities in Chiapas said in a statement that citizens are not allowed to take the law into their own hands and vowed to open an investigation into the suspect's death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.