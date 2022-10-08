  1. Home
Maha Al Haj's Mediterranean Fever For The Oscars

October 8th, 2022
Maha Al Haj
Maha Al Haj (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Palestinian film "Mediterranean Fever" is being nominated for the Oscars on the 12 March 2023 in Los Angeles in the Best Foreign Language Film category. 

The news of the film presentation made by Palestinian director Maha Al Haj is being talked about all over the social media, especially since "Mediterranean Fever" was shown at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival held last May and received an auspicious applaud. 

A committee representing the Palestinian cinematic sector workers and mandated by the Palestinian Ministry of Culture is nominating the film for the Oscar race. A total of 15 films have been submitted to the Oscars since 2003. 

Mediterranean Fever is an interesting production about an "unlikely" male friendship in a not an ordinary setting, a mixture of black comedy, seriousness and laughter about human development between a man with chronic depression and a petty thief in the midst of the strains of living under Israeli occupation.

The films has already made much headway with lots of international coverage.

 

 

