Maid on Trial For Allegedly Stealing Over $272K From Her Employer in Dubai

A housemaid is standing trial at the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of stealing money from her employer.

Documents of Dubai Public prosecution revealed that on September 29, 2020, the maid, 26, stole Dh760,000 and $50,000 (Dh183,650) and KWD3000 (Dh36,229.4) from her employer.

Investigations revealed that the maid had started working for her new employer in March 2020.

Dubai maid arrested after stealing nearly Dh1 million from her employer’s house https://t.co/ed0cymsmiv pic.twitter.com/JjGceHEHnF — UAE Business News (@UAEBusinessNews) January 17, 2021

The homemaker, 43, noticed that a small sum of money was regularly missing.

She spoke to the maid and urged her not to steal again.

On the day of the incident, the homemaker, who belongs to Lebanon, left the key of the room on the first floor of their house, as her husband needed to take out cash.



He took out Dh1,000, but forgot to lock the room because he had to make an urgent call from the ground floor.

The maid, according to the homemaker, stole the cash and put it in a garbage bag and took it out of their house.

She went missing the following day the cash was stolen.

A police complaint was filed and the investigators tracked her in Ajman on October 19, 2020 while she was preparing to escape from the UAE.

She confessed to her crime during interrogation, but maintained that she gave the entire sum to another person, who gave her only Dh5,500. That person had already left the country, she claimed to the investigators.

But her co-accused was found in the house and both of them are facing trial.

This article has been adapted from its original source.