Expo 2020 Dubai is here and the events taking place throughout the coming weeks are as extravagant as they are diverse. If you’re wondering which events you should be keeping an eye out for, be sure to read this list of the major Expo 2020 Dubai events in February.

1. Magic Horizons VR Experience

A VR helmet. (Shutterstock archive)

First up on this list of the major Expo 2020 Dubai events in February to watch is the Magic Horizons VR Experience. It starts at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Germany Pavilion auditorium.

With this VR experience you can expect to get lost in immersive VR scenes that will have you swimming with dolphins and “surfing through outer space.”

2. Ballet Folklórico Nacional

Paraguay music. (Shutterstock archive)

Next of the major Expo 2020 Dubai events in February to attend is one that will be running multiple days a week for several weeks.

Stop by the Sea Stage at the Mobility District in the afternoon for traditional folkloric dance performances hailing from Paraguay. These dances are being advertised as dances, “passed down through hundreds of years, it tells of Guarani legends and mythology, expressed in music and dance.”

3. Architects of Air

The Architects of Air maze. (Screenshot from Expo 2020 Dubai website)

The Architects of Air event is a luminesce maze of winding paths designed for a beautiful walkthrough experience. The Expo 2020 Dubai website notes that it’s a maze of “soaring domes with natural forms, Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids and gothic cathedrals.”

The event opened to the public on Feb. 9 at the Festival Garden but it will continue to run until the end of March, giving you plenty of time to experience the maze for yourself.

4. Chopin Concert

Piano playing. (Shutterstock Archive)

This event is for the music buffs out there and it’s one of the major expo 2020 Dubai events in February.

The Chopin Concert at Poland Pavilion will feature a piano recital on Feb. 20 from the works of famous Polish French composer and pianist Frederic Chopin. The recital will be live at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

5. Malaysia Truly Asia Cultural Showcase

Malaysian dance. (Shutterstock archive)

Another one of the major Expo 2020 Dubai events in February is the Malaysia Truly Asia Cultural Showcase.

The concert, which starts at 7 p.m. each day in February at the Earth Stage Sustainability District, showcases traditional music, dance and cuisine from Malaysia.

It’s a cultural experience that hits all the marks whether it’s in food or dress.