A young Afghan girl with paralyzed hands and feet makes a living for her family by selling the paintings she draws with her mouth.

Rubaba Muhammadi, 20, who has painted a total of 250 pictures since her childhood without taking any formal education, also gives painting lessons to about 25 people, including people with disabilities in her home.

“I started painting by being influenced by a rose that I saw on television,” Muhammadi told Anadolu Agency, saying being paralyzed is not an obstacle for her.

“People in my condition should never lose hope”, she said, adding: “There is nothing they cannot achieve by making efforts.”



Expressing her love for Turkey, Muhammedi said: “My biggest dream is to settle in Turkey and open a painting exhibition.”

Noting that she painted a picture which depicts the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, Muhammadi said: “I really wanted to give this to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I handed it over to our own president, and he promised me that he would give it to Erdogan.”

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

