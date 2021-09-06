Make Perfect Bohemian Look with Henna Artist Pavan Dhanjal

These days our favorite boho style has been taken to a whole new level.

Think fewer feathers and glitter and more artisan expression with beautifully crafted Henna tattoos. This body art allows you to express your bohemian side and make a trendy statement at the same time.

Henna in earlier times was used to cool the skin. Over time, it has become an important part of the culture and is being widely used. Henna is an important element of Bridal functions in India. Traditionally it is applied two days before a wedding and, according to customs, henna usually symbolizes a new beginning.

Pavan is a resident of London and has Indian parents. Her parents shifted to the UK back in the ’70s and started their own business. Pavan’s mom started a beauty salon and that’s where Pavan got introduced to Henna.

"Henna artists, unfortunately in our culture... they're not thought of as artists"



Passion ➡️ High street business



British Empire Medal holder Pavan Dhanjal gives @Mobeen_Azhar an insight into the obstacles she had building her businesshttps://t.co/soKIurSity — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) June 17, 2018

“My mother used to do bridal makeup and Henna and we used to meet a lot of clients in the salon. That’s how I learned about Henna in the first place,” shared Pavan with LifeBeyondNumbers.

Pavan Dhanjal first created decorative henna designs at a family wedding. Then was instantly hooked, intent on being the best possible practitioner of her chosen art form, and determined to develop a unique style, with a flair unavailable elsewhere.

As a British-Indian girl, her goal from the beginning has been to make henna accessible to everybody regardless of their culture or race.

For her work, she received a lot of appreciation. She also entered the Guinness Book of Records for being the fastest Henna artist at the age of 21.

Pavan Dhanjal as well as traveling worldwide to the homes of her many clients, Pavan also leads a dedicated and carefully curated team of henna artists who work in her Selfridges and Harvey Nichols bars.

Pavan gained an appreciation for her work in Henna designs and started her own henna bar by the name ‘Pavan Henna Bar.’ Her goal behind the startup was to make Henna accessible and popular among everyone regardless of race or culture.



Now a global brand, Pavan’s The Henna Bar continues to grow with outlets across London and the UK as well as Dubai, New York, Milan, and Paris.

Techniques have advanced a lot in recent years. She offers many different styles of Henna from classic black and brown to white and unicorn henna, and it is all non-toxic, vegan-friendly, and perfectly safe for the skin. She has even introduced a Henna which is actually a body paint that glows in the dark.