Making Jordan Green: 120,000 Trees Planted in The Yarmouk Nature Reserve

ALBAWABA - Jordan aims to become a green country come what may. Its all over the social media and in news websites with the headline being the Kingdom is to plant the seeds for the growing of 120,000 oak trees in the Yarmouk Forest Reserve.

This is indeed a big undertaking as reported by the Jordan Times, Al Mamlaka TV and a whole bunch of other news websites. The project is being undertaken with the help of the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) and cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Ministry of Environment and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation.

The aim is to create what is termed as a "Green Infrastructure in Jordan" on 600 dunums of land said the Director of the Yarmouk Forest Reserve Mohammed Malkawi. He added the new project will provide much needed jobs to the local community.



Hussam Awaidat, project manager, said that the project will provide four-month-long, temporary jobs for Jordanians and Syrian refugees as stated in the Jordan Times. Since 2018, the project has provided jobs for nearly 2,064 workers, with Syrian refugees constituting 50 per cent, while women constituted 20 per cent, Awaidat said.

He noted the project is ongoing and will provide 450 job opportunities in the Yarmouk Forest Reserve, Ajloun Forest and Fifa Nature Reserve, Azraq Wetland Reserve and Burqu Reserve, the English daily pointed out.

