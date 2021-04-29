  1. Home
Makkah: 120,000 Lights Illuminate The Grand Mosque

Published April 29th, 2021 - 11:29 GMT
More than 120,000 lighting units are used to illuminate Makkah’s Grand Mosque
More than 120,000 lighting units are used to illuminate Makkah’s Grand Mosque (Twitter)
Highlights
The units are controlled by a special control center at the Grand Mosque that uses the latest available global technologies.

120,000 lighting units are used to illuminate Makkah’s Grand Mosque, its roof and courtyards to provide worshippers with a spiritual atmosphere and enable them to carry out their rituals with ease.

The lighting units include 304 chandeliers of different shapes and sizes in the second Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque and more than a thousand units installed on the pillars and external walls of the mosque, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Maintenance teams and technicians monitor the units and evaluate their effectiveness continuously.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaGrand Mosque in MakkahRamadanMuslims

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

