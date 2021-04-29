Makkah: 120,000 Lights Illuminate The Grand Mosque

120,000 lighting units are used to illuminate Makkah’s Grand Mosque, its roof and courtyards to provide worshippers with a spiritual atmosphere and enable them to carry out their rituals with ease.

The lighting units include 304 chandeliers of different shapes and sizes in the second Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque and more than a thousand units installed on the pillars and external walls of the mosque, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

120,000 lighting units are used to illuminate #Makkah’s Grand Mosque, roof and courtyards to provide worshippers with a spiritual atmosphere 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/DVoPGQaovl — Ali Asghar (@Abelative) April 29, 2021

The units are controlled by a special control center at the Grand Mosque that uses the latest available global technologies.

Maintenance teams and technicians monitor the units and evaluate their effectiveness continuously.

This article has been adapted from its original source.