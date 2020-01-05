Malay Couple Arrive at Their Wedding in 'Sirens-Blasting' Ambulances!

A Malaysian couple is facing flak after a video of them showing up to their wedding in an ambulance went viral across social media.

According to the Indian Express, the couple, neither of whom actually needed ambulance services, arrived at their wedding venue in ambulances with the sirens blaring.

https://www.facebook.com/JengkaToday/videos/1204027516474468/

The footage shows the groom, in full paramedic's uniform, wheeling in the bouquet-holding bride on a stretcher while being assisted by their entourage in uniform. The couple's relatives can also be seen greeting them as they arrive.

The video was widely shared on social media and drew criticism from many, who pointed out that ambulances should not be used for entertainment.

The incident was found out to have taken place in the Kuantan region of Malaysia at a non-government event. Local government have launched a special inquiry into how this stunt was organized.

A ministry statement has clarified that the vehicles in the video were private ambulances which the groom had rented for the wedding.

"The groom is an assistant medical officer who has completed his compulsory placement programme and wanted to make a memorable wedding by using those ambulances and dressed in his work uniform," the statement said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.