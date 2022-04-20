Malaysian Artists Join Ramadan Aid Events in Northern Syria

Malaysian artists on Tuesday distributed hot meals to orphans in northern Syria as part of a charity campaign during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As part of the campaign, launched by charity groups from the Southeast Asian nation, aid was distributed in the regions along the border between Turkey and Syria.

Famous Malaysian singer-songwriter and musician Noh Salleh, singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir, actor and singer Altimet, and social media star Farah Lee also participated in the charity efforts.

The charity groups Cinta Syria Malaysia and Bonyan for Youth and Development held an iftar, or fast-breaking dinner, for around 5,000 people in the Tal Abyad, Afrin, and Al-Bab regions

Also, a total of 2,000 parcels of food, clothes, stationery, and kitchenware were delivered to the locals in need.

"We came to Syria with famous Malaysian artists to participate in aid events. Today, we're having iftar with orphan children and their mothers," Cinta Syria Malaysia Project Manager Puteri Afiah told Anadolu Agency.

"We opened a school in Afrin with our partner organization," said Afiah, adding that they would provide winter and education aid throughout the year.