Man Breaks World Record for 64 Inches Vertical Jump

A New York state athlete broke a Guinness world record when he successfully pulled off a 64.13-inch standing jump.

Christopher Spell, 23, a Cortland Manor native and University at Buffalo graduate, said he has been training for six days a week since August 2018 to pull off the feat he successfully accomplished Sunday.

Spell said two previous attempts at the record were disqualified by Guinness due to the boxes he was umping onto being declared too soft.

The athlete's jump Sunday successfully beat the previous record of 63.6 inches.

"When I finally made that jump, it felt so freeing," he told WKBW-TV. "I'm just very thankful for everybody that supported me. I had tons of support in Buffalo."





This article has been adapted from its original source.