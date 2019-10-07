Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle Drugs Inside a Box of Sweets in UAE

  1. Home
Published October 7th, 2019 - 07:00 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
He was caught while his luggage was being scanned.

A man was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the UAE. The suspect, which was caught at RAK International Airport hid the unidentified drugs under a box of sweets.

Dr Mohammed Al Mihrizi, Director General of the RAK Customs Department, said his "diligent" men suspected one of the passengers at arrivals when scanning his luggage.

The drug smuggler, whose anxious body language raised more doubts was referred for manual scanning, he said.


"The drugs hidden under the box turned out to be banned narcotic drugs."

The suspect, an Arab visitor, was referred to the bodies concerned for legal action.

"RAK customs spares no effort to develop its scanning devices and train its inspectors to thwart all smuggling attempts."

Earlier, the RAK criminal court sentenced a drug dealer, convicted of trafficking drugs, to 10 years in jail.

The druggie was also ordered to pay a hefty fine of Dh50,000.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


