  3. Man Battles to Stay on Ground Amid Heavy Rainstorm in UAE

Published June 15th, 2022 - 06:37 GMT
UAE Rainstorm nearly blows man away
Video of a man in UAE during heavy rains. (Facebook)
Resident is seen having the time of his life getting soaked in the downpour

The man in the video above is every UAE resident ever when they experience heavy rains. UAE-based Storm Centre posted the video showing Fahad Mohammed truly enjoying the showers with arms wide open.

At one point, a strong gust of wind blows his cap away. He then hoods up his jacket while braving the high-speed rainy wind.

The video comes as summer rains hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday. It’s not just raining, it’s pouring in Al Ain.

A video posted by Storm Centre shows a tree uprooted by strong winds.

 

Earlier today, the NCM had issued a rain alert for some eastern areas, including Al Ain.

“A chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas … associated with rainfall and fresh winds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times,” the NCM had posted.

The alert is on till 7pm tonight.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


