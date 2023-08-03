Man demands compensation in millions due to pizza he didn't like

ALBAWABA A man filed a lawsuit against the "Taco Bell" restaurant chain, demanding compensation of $5 million, after purchasing a Mexican pizza that did not meet the advertised specifications.

The incident took place at a local "Taco Bell" outlet, which is renowned for its Mexican-inspired cuisine, including their signature Mexican pizza.

The plaintiff claimed that he purchased the Mexican pizza with high expectations, having been enticed by tantalizing advertisements that boasted of a delectable and authentic culinary experience.

Taco Bell was sued today in a false advertising class action.



Consumers allege that Taco Bell misrepresents the amount of beef in the Crunchwrap Supreme "by at least double the amount." pic.twitter.com/a0J84dsMin — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) July 31, 2023

According to "The Sun" newspaper, Frank Siragusa purchased the Mexican pizza from "Taco Bell" in New York and paid $5.49 for it, but he received it differently from what was advertised.

As per Siragusa's account, the pizza he received contained only half the amount of beef and beans filling that was advertised on the "Taco Bell" menu.

In the lawsuit, Siragusa included images of the products as advertised and contrasted them with pictures of the considerably leaner products that customers purportedly received.

The lawsuit argues that these practices are deemed "unfair and deceptive," a matter of great concern, particularly in light of the increasing food prices.

Siragusa's attorneys emphasized that high meat prices are placing financial strain on many consumers, especially those with lower incomes.