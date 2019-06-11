Man Dies in The Same Place as His Father 14 Years Ago in Car Crash

A 28-year-old man has died in a car crash in Saudi Arabia.

According to the victim's uncle, the man's father had also died at the same spot in a collision with another vehicle 14 years ago.

The victim, who worked as a border guard, was driving to work at the time of the incident, Erem News reported.





The uncle of the deceased said that the vehicle overturned after the driver lost control due to heavy rainfall in Al Khashl area in Jazan city.

The media spokesman of the Saudi Red Crescent in Jazan, Bishi Al Sarkhi, said that the young man was in critical condition when the ambulance and rescue teams arrived. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead, he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.