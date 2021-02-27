  1. Home
  3. Man Ends up With a $1M While on His Way For Pizza

Published February 27th, 2021 - 06:22 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A Massachusetts man picking up a pizza to take home for dinner ended up taking home something even more valuable when he bought a lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million prize.

Thomas Napiorkowski of South Hadley told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was picking up a pizza from the Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall when a lottery vending machine caught his attention.

Napiorkowski bought a Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket from the machine and uncovered a $1 million jackpot.

The winner said his plans for the money include buying his wife a new car.

This article has been adapted from its original source. 

