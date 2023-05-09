Man fabricates daughter death, defrauds insurance

ALBAWABA - A Jordanian man claimed that his daughter had died and held a funeral ceremony for her, even though she was still alive. He then defrauded three insurance companies by providing a false death certificate in order to gain financial compensation.

The father, whose name was not revealed, and works as an employee in a private hospital, claimed the death of his 20-year-old daughter, and held a funeral ceremony for her for three days, in the presence of a group of relatives and friends.

After that, he went to a hospital and produced a forged death certificate for her, local news outlets reported.

The twenty-year-old daughter was insured by three companies, which is contrary to Jordanian law. The father had gone to the three companies and demanded financial compensation, claiming that her daughter had actually died.

Media outlets reported that one of the three companies had lingering doubts when it was learned that the girl was insured in three companies. The case was investigated, it was then found out that the daughter was alive.

أردني يدعي وفاة ابنته ويقيم بيت عزاء والسبب صادمhttps://t.co/QpjxKJFegS — الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام (@WataniaNet) May 8, 2023

The company then informed the relevant authorities. The latter opened the girl's grave and found that the buried was "bed linen" not the daughter.

The case will be investigated by the Minor Criminal Court in the Jordanian capital, Amman. A decision was issued by the Public Prosecutor to arrest five people directly related to the case, including the girl and the father, in addition to three others responsible for issuing the forged death certificate.