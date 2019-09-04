Man Fails to Rob Bank Shoots Guard in Lebanon

A security guard was shot during a failed attempt to rob a branch of Fransabank in Tripoli Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage shared by local media showed a man entering the branch in Tripoli’s Abou Samra wearing a motorcycle helmet and a surgical mask and carrying a black bag. He was also brandishing a handgun.

A security source said that the man had entered pretending to deliver an item to the bank.

When confronted by the security guard, the assailant shot him in the leg before making his way to the desks where two employees were seated. A customer was seen crawling toward the front door before dashing out of the branch.





The man then demanded that employees open the safes behind the desks, only to discover that they were all empty. He stormed out of the bank after throwing the bag in the direction of the security guard, who appeared to have taken shelter behind some stairs.

The entire incident took little more than one minute. Internal Security Forces arrived to the scene shortly after, surrounded the vicinity and opened an investigation, a security source reveald.

No arrests have been made. The guard was taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent an operation to remove the bullet from his leg.

