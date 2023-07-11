Man finds abducted son after 22 years

ALBAWABA A Chinese man, Lei Wuze, who dedicated most of the past 22 years to trying to find his abducted son, finally succeeded in locating his son in a city 560 miles (900 kilometers) away.

During the past year, the father resorted to the advanced "Face Recognition 2.0 Prototype" technology, employed by the police, to search for potential matches using an age-progression model based on images of his abducted son from his childhood.

In the current year, the police informed the father that his DNA matched that of a 26-year-old young man in the city of Shenzhen.

Après 22 ans de séparation, un père chinois a finalement retrouvé son fils. En 2001, #LeiWuze avait laissé son fils âgé de 4 ans sous la surveillance d'un voisin, mais malheureusement, l'enfant avait été enlevé par un homme suspect selon le témoignage d'une voisine. pic.twitter.com/nleUZB1d59 — Hespress Français (@HespressFr) July 10, 2023

On October 9, 2001, Lei's life took a fateful turn when he left his residence in Yueyang, Hunan Province, unaware that it would mark the beginning of a more than two-decade-long separation from his son.

Leaving his 4-year-old son, Yuechuan, under the watchful eye of a neighbor, little did he know that it would be their last encounter for many years to come.

The neighbor later reported to the authorities that they had encountered a suspicious individual on the street, who took advantage of a momentary lapse in attention to abduct the young boy.

Lei was shattered by this heart-wrenching incident, but he clung to hope, never losing sight of the possibility of one day being reunited with his beloved son.