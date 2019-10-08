Bangladeshi Forcibly Shaves Wife's Head for Finding Hair in His Breakfast

A 35-year-old who forcibly shaved his wife's head after finding a hair in his breakfast has today been arrested.

Police raided a village in Joypurhat region of Bangladesh and arrested Bablu Mondal after locals told officers about the incident.

Local police chief Shahriar Khan said: 'He found a human hair on the rice and milk breakfast his wife prepared for him.

'He became angry seeing the hair and blamed the wife. He then took a blade and forcibly shaved her head.'

Khan said Mondal was charged with 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt', an offence that carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.

He was also charged with 'outraging the modesty' of his 23-year-old wife.

The incident comes amid fierce discussion from rights groups about the rise of violence against women in the country.

Activists say the incident highlights growing repression of women in Bangladesh despite laws to protect them from abuse and sexual assault.

According to local rights group Ain o Salish Kendra, there were an average three rapes a day in the first six months of the year.





The organisation said of the 630 women raped between January and June, 37 were killed after the assault while seven others took their own life.

There were also 105 instances of attempted rape.

In April, massive protests broke out after a 19-year-old schoolgirl was burned to death on the orders of her headteacher after she reported him for sexually harassing her.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 19, died on April 10, four days after a mob doused her with kerosene on the roof of her school in the town of Femi, south of the capital Dhaka. Police have since arrested 15 people, seven of whom they believe were directly involved in the attack.

At least two male students were among those detained.

The tragedy began on March 27 when Rafi said the headmaster of her madrassa, or Islamic school, called her into his office, according to the BBC.

She claimed the man, named locally as Siraj-ud-Daula, repeatedly touched her inappropriately and that she fled, before going to the police station the same day.

In a video-taped interrogation, Rafi gave details of the alleged assault which were later leaked to the local media.

The allegations caused a backlash against her and her family, with male pupils from her school organising a rally in support of the headmaster.

And in September two Bangladeshi policemen were suspended after a gang-rape victim was forced to marry one of her attackers, so officers could avoid prosecuting the suspects.

This article has been adapted from its original source.