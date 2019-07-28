Man Goes on Trial for Insulting Islam in UAE

A man in UAE has gone on trial for allegedly insulting Islam during a family get together.

Ajman Public Prosecution has referred a man to the criminal court for insulting Islam, according to local reports.

The incident occured during a family gathering - when the accused allegedly began speaking against Islam as well as insulting his family.

All witnesses present at the scene, including relatives, testified that the accused did make blasphemous remarks.





