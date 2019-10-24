Man Groping a Female Reporter in Lebanon Protests Sparks Outrage (Video)

A man sparked outrage after he was filmed groping a female reporter during Lebanon's protests.



The reporter, filming for Lebanese al-Jadeed TV, was groped by a male protester live on air.

She was seen flinching after the aggravating assault, but tried to continue with her work.

The man then took out his phone in an attempt to take an unsolicited selfie with her.

Lebanese women have already called out the systematic misogyny they face from Arab obervers as they take to the streets to fight for their country.

As images and videos of Lebanon's anti-government protests flood social media platforms, a number of Arab media outlets and high-profile Arab figures have come under fire for their objectification of the movement's women protesters.

A number of public articles and comments from leading daily newspapers and primary figures of the Arab political elite have sought to judge the appearance of women participating in Lebanon's anti-government protests.

A wave of condemnation has labelled these as sexist and symptomatic of the gender inequality in parts of the region.

The Saudi daily Okaz on Tuesday led its coverage of Lebanon's protest movement with a piece entitled "Lebanese babes: All the beautiful women are revolutionary".

The article itself was mainly a montage of pictures of those protesters the paper deemed "attractive" and "not just beautiful, but also revolutionary".





Lebanese media and social media users were quick to slam the paper in response. Critics condemned Okaz's coverage for objectifying women, for being unprofessional, and for seeking to reduce the importance of a movement that many are now considering a watershed in Lebanon's recent history.

