Man Hands Himself to the Police in Jordan After Killing Sister

The Criminal Court prosecutor on Thursday began questioning a man who allegedly strangled and murdered his divorced sister on Wednesday in Karak Governorate, official sources said.

The suspect reportedly strangled his 24-year-old sibling while at their home late Wednesday night and turned himself in to the police, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

“The suspect claimed that he murdered his sister over feuds between them,” according to Sartawi.





The police official declined to elaborate further on the incident.

A postmortem conducted by a team of experts headed by Pathologist Hussein Hawari at the Karak National Institute for Forensic medicine indicated that the victim died of suffocation, a senior medical source said.

“The victim died of pressure to her neck and she was not pregnant,” the medical source told The Jordan Times.

Officials remained tight-lipped over the case and said the incident is being investigated by the police and the criminal prosecution office.

The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to question the victim’s family members and other relatives, the senior judicial source said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.