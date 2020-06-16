Man Hires Juvenile to Kill Him so That His Family Claim His Insurance Money

A man here hired a juvenile to kill him so that his family could get claim his insurance money, police said on Monday.

The body of ration shop owner Gaurav Bansal, 37, was found hanging from a tree near Kheri Baba Pul in Ranhola area of outer Delhi on June 10.

As both his hands were also found tied, police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was initiated, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, A. Koan.

Preliminary probe revealed that Bansal's family members had lodged a missing complaint. "On the basis of intelligence, a suspect identified as Suraj was apprehended. During sustained interrogation, Suraj revealed that he along with two others - Manoj and Sumit - were roped in to commit killing by a juvenile, who was in contact with the deceased," the officer said.

Following the revelations, Manoj, Sumit and the juvenile were apprehended.

The juvenile subsequently revealed that Bansal contacted him over social media and said that he faced some financial issues due to which he wished to die. "He told the juvenile that he would pay him for his murder as because of this, his family would get his insurance payout," the DCP added.

Koan also said that two agreed for a sum of around Rs60,000 to kill him. "In order to execute the killing, the juvenile roped in his friend Manoj who later involved Suraj and Sumit for this alleged contract killing."

"The accused persons killed the victim by hanging him from a tree. During the questioning, they revealed that they had received money for this act from the victim. Bansal had told them if they killed him, his family will get the insurance money," the DCP said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

This article has been adapted from its original source.