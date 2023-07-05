Man hopes to break world record with largest collection of pencils

ALBAWABA Aaron Bartholmey, a resident of Colfax, has been amassing a remarkable collection of promotional wooden pencils since his early years.

Presently, he proudly asserts ownership of over 70,000 such pencils, surpassing the long-standing Guinness World Record held by Emilio Arenas of Uruguay since 2020, which stood at 24,000 pencils.

Giving the doom and gloom a break and sharing some wholesome news.https://t.co/NhSww4bplx — Adamist8821 (@adamist8821) July 4, 2023

At the end of last week, two members of the American Pencil Collectors Association visited the Colfax Historical Society to inventory Bartholmey's pencils.

He is now awaiting confirmation from the Guinness World Records to validate the count of his pencils, as the verification process may take up to three months.