Man hospitalized with shark bite in Hawaii

ALBAWABA - A 58-year-old surfer who was bitten by a shark was hospitalized in serious condition.

CNN quoted Honolulu Emergency Services spokesperson Shayne Enright as saying that the surfer encountered the shark while surfing Sunday in Kewalo Basin, off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii.

A surfer has been hospitalized in serious condition following an encounter with a shark off the south shore of Oahu in Hawaii. https://t.co/Twi4GV97yy — CNN (@CNN) April 11, 2023

She said other surfers around the victim helped save his life. She said they "were able to tourniquet his right leg while still in the water and help him to shore," according to CNN.

First responders transported the man to a hospital in serious condition. Enright said he stayed awake and conscious throughout treatment and transport.

Officials said it was reported that an 8-foot tiger shark bit the man. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources reported while surfers attended to the man, the shark "returned and was acting aggressively."https://t.co/SNzBCZ5uFc — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 10, 2023

Based on witness accounts, the shark is believed to be about an eight-foot tiger shark, she said.

"Following the incident, lifeguards posted signs throughout the south shore warning of a shark in the area and set up jet-ski patrols in the water to monitor for additional shark activity," CNN said, according to Enright.