Man Jailed in UAE for Jumping 12 Red Lights at 160 kmph

Sharjah Criminal Courts have sentenced a GCC national to 6 months in prison after he jumped 12 red lights while driving at 160 kilometres per hour.



According to Emarat Al Youm, the accused was recklessly driving a Prado from Sharjah to Ajman, nearly knocking down two people and almost crashing into three vehicles. The motorist was accompanied by a compatriot who sat in the passenger seat.



Police dispatched 10 patrols to arrest the driver when he refused to comply with their orders to pull over. When a patrol officer got off to bring the accused under control, he tried to drive his vehicle and run over him, which forced the officers to fire at the car tyres to stop him from escaping. The officers later managed to handcuff the motorist and his companion and took them to the police station.

The accused confessed to his crime and claimed that he was trying to flee the patrol. The second accused said he didn't resist the police officers at the time of arrest.

This article has been adapted from its original source.