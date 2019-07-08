Man Lands in UAE Jail for Saying 'I Will Kill You if You Ask Me Again'

A man stood trial at the Dubai Criminal Court for issuing death threats to a person who lent him money. When the lender asked him to repay, the man said: "I will kill you if you ever ask me for the money again."

According to the Dubai public prosecution, the Asian defendant was arrested and referred to the court.

The case dates back to October 2018.





An eyewitness said that on October 5, 2018, he was with the complainant when he asked the defendant to return his money. The accused threatened to kill him. He also added that the defendant said no one can ever harm him because his father had a lot of clout.

In October 2018, a woman filed a case against a man who called her "fool" on WhatsApp. The man was fined Dh20,000 for his comment.

In January, during a football match in Sharjah, a man called his co-worker "silly" and landed in court.

