Man May Have Existed on Mars Because of The Human Bones Found There

There are plenty of odd-shaped rocks littering the dusty, barren landscape of Mars. But, according to The Metro, one thing that isn't up there are human bones.

There are a few reports emerging at the moment over what looks like a human femur lying casually on the surface of the Red Planet. In fact, this was a picture snapped way back in 2014 by NASA's Curiosity rover.

However, it's now resurfaced over the internet as some kind of 'proof' that creatures once walked the surface of Mars.

NASA itself even took the time to debunk this theory six years ago.

Seen by Mars rover Curiosity using its MastCam, this Mars rock may look like a femur thigh bone.

Mission science team members think its shape is likely sculpted by erosion, either wind or water,' a spokesperson for the space agency wrote in a blog post.

"If life ever existed on Mars, scientists expect that it would be small simple life forms called microbes. Mars likely never had enough oxygen in its atmosphere and elsewhere to support more complex organisms. Thus, large fossils are not likely," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.