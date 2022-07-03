  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Man Sued For Leaving Wife After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Man Sued For Leaving Wife After She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 10:41 GMT
cancer diagnosis
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Man Sued for Leaving his Wife After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

A woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for not following a court order to provide her with monthly alimony.

Also ReadCancer Patients Struggle to Find Medicines in LebanonCancer Patients Struggle to Find Medicines in Lebanon

The couple had been happily married for over 10 years and had two children, one aged 8 and the other aged 10 when the woman was diagnosed with cancer.

She noticed that after her diagnosis, her husband's behavior changed. She said that he treated her badly and made her feel inferior. She felt that he blamed her for her illness. He acted as though she was exaggerating cancer and the treatments that were required as well.

The woman said this made her health condition worsen as she did not receive the support she expected from her husband.


The woman said that this ill-treatment forced her to divorce him.

A family court separated the couple, and the woman was granted custody of their two children. The court ordered the man to pay monthly alimony to his ex-wife and to provide financial support to his children.

However, the man, who has already married another woman, defied the court order and failed to provide support to his ex-wife and the children.

A verdict is yet to be issued in the case.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:CourtUAEcancer diagnosisCancerDivorce

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...