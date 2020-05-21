Manchester City Football Club Sees Fit to Comment on Ramadan TV Soap

English Premier League football club Manchester City commented on the appearance of one of its jersey’s in the Egyptian Ramadan series “Al-Prince” (The Prince), saying “It’s not our ethics.”

The actor Mohamed Diab, who plays the role of “Kutkut” in the series, wears one of the club’s jersey’s while trying to kill the series’ hero “Radwan Al-Prince,” played by actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan.

The club wrote on its official Arabic-language Twitter account on Sunday: “It is not our ethics, Diab.”

Diab responded to the tweet soon after, saying, “But this is Kutkut’s ethics,” and indicated that it is nothing more than acting.

Al-Prince — which has a large viewership in Egypt and the Arab world — is a social drama that chronicles the life of Al-Prince family, especially Radwan Al-Prince who, following the death of his parents, finds himself involved with his family members as he looks after them and tries to guide them through life.

However, a conflict arises among the family members over the inheritance of the deceased parent, which causes the siblings to attempt to kill Radwan.

The series is written and directed by Mohamed Samy, and produced by Synergy Production Company.

The show also stars Rogena, Eman El Assy, Nour, Naglaa Badr, Donia Abd Elaziz, Ahmed Zaher, Edward, Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, Safa Toukhi, and others.

