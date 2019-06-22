Mass Yoga in UAE for Body and Mind

It was an unusually pleasant Friday with overcast skies as thousands of yoga enthusiasts gathered at the Zaabeel Park to mark the fifth edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) at 6pm.

The event which saw participation of more than 4,000 people was organised by the Dubai Sports Council and the Consulate-General of India. Counsel-General of India in Dubai Vipul said that the theme for this year's event was 'yoga for peace, harmony and tolerance'.

"In the last five years, yoga has become a movement since the Indian Prime Minister proposed International Day of Yoga at the UN, which later declared June 21 as IDY. We are grateful to the UAE government that supported us in a big way. We take pride that India gave this beneficial ancient practice to the world and it has become a source of bringing the people of the world together. And we hope this movement will make the world more peaceful, harmonious and tolerant, which is what yoga stands for - unity of body, mind and soul."

The programme kicked off at 6.30pm with a cultural show and documentary screening followed by yoga competitions. The highlight of the event was yoga protocol that went on until 9pm.

A group of about 350 people the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Dubai Chapter (ICAI) was present with their families sporting white yoga day T-shirts, taking active part in the celebrations.

CA Mahmood Bangara, chairman ICAI Dubai Chapter, told Khaleej Times: "We take pride in the fact that yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated from our country thousands of years ago. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, yoga and meditation work as a rectifying therapy to heal our mind and body and therefore we must take out time for our wellbeing. Members of ICAI Dubai chapter regularly have yoga sessions in our meetings and even during our travels. We also recently organised a study tour where we took a four-day cruise to Oman, and apart from professional subjects during the tour, we had yoga sessions and meditation classes. We believe we need to declutter our mind and relax and take care of our mind and body, which we achieve through yoga."





A young Dubai resident Kunal nihalaney, 19, was excited to be part of his first yoga day celebrations. "I have started doing yoga and meditation daily for sometime now and it has made me strong, both mentally and physically. I think everyone should adopt this practice as we all go through stress and pressure and this outlet can calm us and help us become better humans."

Dubai resident Ramakant Dixit, who was present at Zaabeel Park with his yoga group, said: "I started yoga in 2014 when I was going through a rough patch in business and had suffered losses. I became very stressed and depressed until one of my friends introduced me to Yoga. I practise with a group in my colony every morning, and it has completely transformed me. I have become a very positive person, can focus better in work and have regained my confidence."

Yoga schools had also set up kiosks and stalls on site, where people could learn more about their offerings. Organisations such as Isha Yoga Foundation, Art of Living, Heartfulness Yoga and Raja Yoga also took part.

The consulate also conducted mass yoga sessions in the neighbouring Northern Emirates - Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah in collaboration with Indian associations. It will host yoga protocol and meditaion in Umm Al Quwain at 11am on Saturday.

