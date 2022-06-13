Massive Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Lebanon

Lebanese archaeologists have recently discovered massive dinosaur footprints on a wall extending over 500 meters in the Kesserwan area of Ghosta in Lebanon, Beirut.com reported last Friday.

A letter was sent by the Directorate General of Antiquities Sarkis Khoury to the Lebanese Ministry of Culture sharing this impressive geological discovery.

According to Sarkis, the dinosaur footprints date back to 125 million years ago suggesting they may have belonged to the Ornithopods, Theropods, and Sauropods types of the ancient creatures.

The Antiquities Directorate further highlighted the cultural value of this latest discovery calling for ultimate protection of the area around it as the place is now considered a valuable cultural heritage site.