Matt Gone, Who Got World Record-setting For Square Tattoos, Wants More

The man who holds the Guinness World Record for most squares tattooed on his body -- 848 -- said he has since added more squares to his body, as well as a special Guinness tattoo.

Matt Gone was awarded the Guinness title for most squares tattooed on the body in 2014, when the squares on his body were tallied at 848.

Matt Gone, whose 98% body is covered with tattoos, and he has injected blue and green ink into both of his eyes. pic.twitter.com/jkZ5W3dcxz — Facts - Curious & Interesting (@factalwayz) November 17, 2020

Gone said in a new video from Guinness World Records that he has since added 20-30 more squares to his body in the form of various flags.

The video also featured footage of Gone getting a Guinness World Records logo tattooed on the back of his leg at a convention in Colmar, France.

