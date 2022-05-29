  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Matt Gone, Who Got World Record-setting For Square Tattoos, Wants More

Matt Gone, Who Got World Record-setting For Square Tattoos, Wants More

Published May 29th, 2022 - 05:49 GMT
Matt Gone
US citizen and tattoo celebrity Matt Gone participates in an international tattoo encounter in Lima, on September 5, 2014. Gone and scores of other tattoo culture masters, male and female, met for three days to share it with Lima residents. AFP PHOTO/CRIS BOURONCLE (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP)

The man who holds the Guinness World Record for most squares tattooed on his body -- 848 -- said he has since added more squares to his body, as well as a special Guinness tattoo.

Matt Gone was awarded the Guinness title for most squares tattooed on the body in 2014, when the squares on his body were tallied at 848.

Gone said in a new video from Guinness World Records that he has since added 20-30 more squares to his body in the form of various flags.

The video also featured footage of Gone getting a Guinness World Records logo tattooed on the back of his leg at a convention in Colmar, France.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Guinness World RecordWorld RecordMatt GoneUS

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...