MBS Enjoys Meal with Pompeo on Jeddah Waterfront

With seasonal tourism flourishing in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in one of the city’s top beachfront pop-up restaurants.

Moving away from heated regional tensions and formal venues, the two sides met over a meal at one of the world-renowned Japanese restaurants and sushi bars, Nobu.

VIDEO: #SaudiArabia's Crown Prince #MuhammadBinSalman enjoys a meal with US Secretary of State @SecPompeo in a restaurant at Jeddah Waterfront.





Nobu is known for its innovative new-style cuisine and has opened a unique pop-up concept to Jeddah’s summer corniche crowd until July 18, part of Jeddah Season.

The Saudi seasons are year-long festivals aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global tourist destination. Affiliated events offer a wide variety of heritage-inspired and colorful touristic experiences across the Kingdom.

Each of the Crown Prince, Pompeo, Princess and Ambassador to the US Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, and an accompanying American delegation were present at Nobu.

At the meeting, the Crown Prince broke protocol with a genuine revision of the positive touristic movement flowing through the beachfront city during its 40-day festival.

As for Nobu's pop-up, its opening ceremony in parallel with the kickoff of the Jeddah Season was attended by Saudi Royal family, diplomats, top businessmen and entrepreneurs, social celebrities, and representatives of local media and online influencers who enjoyed the high-end services provided by the restaurant.

The globally established lifestyle brand was founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Actor Robert De Niro, and Producer Meir Teper.

