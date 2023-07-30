McDonald's spin-off CosMc's to launch in 2024

ALBAWABA - McDonald's, the fast food brand which has around 13,513 restaurants in the US, and over 38,000 abroad, is now getting a spinoff restaurant called "CosMc's"

McDonald's was founded all the way back in 1940 by two brothers, Richard and Maurice McDonald.

It has been through a lot in the nearly 100 years since its founding, but something like this is sure to stand out in its long history.

What is "CosMc's" supposed to be?

CosMc's is an orange alien character who is part robot first appearing in McDonald's adverts in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is the inspiration for the new restaurant concept.

It might be fair to say, no one could have expected that over 30 years later the character's name would come up again.

A McDonald's spokesperson said that they are testing the new restaurant in a handful of selected cities.

The news came after a purple milkshake released to honor Grimace's 52nd birthday boosted the chain's sales by 14% from their sales last year.

Shutterstock

While it remains unclear what is CosMc's menu, McDonald's is likely to leverage the spinoff brand's familiarity to attract consumers looking for fast food alternatives.

It is also likely that the company will use CosMc's to test new menu items or other innovations that couldn't make their way into McDonald's restaurants for one reason or another.

Additional details regarding the growth and expansion of the brand will be unveiled during the company's upcoming investor day scheduled for December.