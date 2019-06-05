Meet the First Baby Born at 12:01am on Eid Al Fitr

Proud and happy parents welcomed a baby boy just one minute past midnight on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Mohamad Yaser Al Shaikh and Kholood Salem Al Dhaheri were overjoyed when they learnt that their son was the first Eid baby in the UAE this year. Weighing 3,910g, the infant was born at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi at 12.01am.

"We have been blessed with a healthy baby, Ali Mohamad Al Shaikh, which makes our day more joyous. The medical team and staff at the hospital have taken excellent care of us and our family during this time, and we are thankful for their support," the parents said.

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Burjeel Hospital, said it was a memorable occasion.

"We are both happy and proud that the team was able to become a part of the birth on such a significant day. We will always remember this moment," said Dr Sausan.

Meanwhile, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi had three newborns in the first few hours of Eid, and 11 - six girls and five boys - on the last day of Ramadan on Monday.

Parents said their celebrations were doubled and wished the leaders and residents of the country a blessed Eid Al Fitr.





Ahmed Mahmoud Zahid from Afghanistan and Ayesha Abdullatif Al Butaih, an Emirati, named their newborn Mohammed.

"My wife's due date was on June 17 but, she started having labour symptoms on the last day of Ramadan and here we are now; celebrating the birth of our second child at 12.40am on the first day of Eid Al Fitr," said Zahid.

"We have named him Mohammed and he weighed 3.5kg. Thanks to Allah, both the baby and my wife are in good health. His sister Mahra has been waiting for him."

The second baby was born at Danat Al Emarat Hospital a few minutes before the Eid prayer, for the family of Musallam Salem bin Amro, an Emirati.

"She is our first child and we named her Salama. She weighs 2.7kg. We were expecting her in 10 days but, with Allah's will, she has joined our Eid celebrations before prayers," Amro said.

The hospital had 427 newborns during the holy month of Ramadan, of which 195 were Emiratis and 14 were twins. Of the total, 196 were girls and 231 were boys.

Mariano Gonzalez, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital, said: "Including our Eid babies, a total of 13,065 have been born at our hospital since our first baby born on October 28, 2015. We expect to welcome another seven babies by end of today."

In Al Ain, a baby boy was born at 10.16 pm, as soon as the Eid Al Fitr was officially announced. Omani parents Houda Ayyad and Ali Suhail Amer were delighted that their third baby, a boy, was born on the last day of Ramadan.