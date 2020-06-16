Meet 'Hannah' and 'Eric': Worst-Case Scenario of What Binge-Watching Netflix Could do to You

A haunting visualisation has been created to show a worst-case scenario of what binge-watching Netflix could do to a person.

Researchers from onlinegambling.com analysed data from various studies on how a sedentary and indoor lifestyle impacts the human body.

This was used to create Eric and Hannah, a computer-generated man and a woman who are both addicted to binge-watching TV in the year 2040.

Greying skin, dark bags under the eyes and obesity are the most obvious ailments afflicting the grotesque individuals, but researchers also say they are at increased risk of diabetes, bowel cancer and varicose veins.

Writing on their website, the creators of Eric and Hannah say: 'We conducted a study on the impact that binging Netflix has on your health.

'We used our research to show you what you could look like if you don't change your habits. From obesity and posture damage to premature ageing and bloodshot eyes, these are just some of the nasty effects this unhealthy lifestyle could cause.

'We've created 3D models to show you up close and personal all the bodily damage of a Netflix binger. Let us warn you, it's not a pretty sight.

'This could be you if you keep letting that next episode play on automatically…'

An interactive tool allows people to see the extent of physical damage that could be caused by years of sitting on the sofa in front of a screen.

The couch potato lifestyle could lead to balding 'due to a lack of sunlight and Vitamin D', it claims.

It also says bowel cancer is a real concern for men.

'Men are 35 per cent more likely to develop bowel cancer from sitting down for prolonged periods of time than those who stay active,' the site says.

Another chronic condition that could be brought on is diabetes, the site says.

'Binge-watching Netflix can increase the risk of diabetes by up to 30 per cent, which ups the threat of losing limbs to amputation,' it adds.

The coronavirus lockdown has seen more people than normal stay at home and turn to streaming for entertainment.

Figures show 43 per cent of US adults are more likely to watch movies on streaming services due to the lockdown.

Netflix had over 182 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide between January and March 2020.

A survey conducted in late March 2020 revealed that almost half (49 per cent) of all f consumers across the US consider Netflix to be an essential service.

