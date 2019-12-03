Mexican Couple Convert to Islam After Watching Turkish TV Series

A Mexican couple converted to Islam Sunday with the actor who plays Abdurrahman Alp in the hit Turkish television show "Ertugral".

The couple said their shahadah, the Islamic declaration of faith, with star Celal Al when he visited the United States.

A video posted on Twitter by KayiFamily shows Al stating the shahadah, which the man and woman both repeat.

Al then gives both of them a copy of the Quran in Spanish and in English.

Inspired by watching Ertugral, the couple intensely researched Islam and agreed to become Muslim, according to the video.

"First there was a lot (of) excitement. After we did it I feel more peaceful," the man said in the video.

His wife, who is wearing a Turkish flag cap, said: "Very natural... not nervousness... something that I was waiting for."

Their comments were translated for Celal Al who responded with "Allahu akbar", meaning God is Great.

Al was attending a Muslim American Society (MAS) convention in Los Angeles, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ertugral is a historical fiction television series set in the 13th century and tells the story of Etrugal - the father of Osman I - who founded the Ottoman Empire.

"The show has blessings... It's a powerful way to show our history and the beauty of Islam," one user wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

Latino Muslims make up a sizeable portion of the Muslim community in the United States. Six percent of American Muslims identify as Hispanic, according to a 2011 Pew Research Center study.

This article has been adapted from its original source.