Michigan Woman Wins The $4 Million Lottery Jackpot Retires Early

A Michigan woman won a $4 million lottery jackpot on a scratch-off ticket, securing her plans to retire.

The 63-year-old Oakland County resident, who chose to remain anonymous, told Michigan Lottery officials she would take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $2.5 million and invest it in retirement for herself and her husband.

She bought the "$150 Million Cash Explosion" ticket at the Sherwood Liquor Shoppe in Milford and scratched it off when she returned to her car.



"I took my time scratching the numbers and all I could say after seeing the '4MIL' symbol was, 'Are you kidding me?'" the winner said.

"When I got home, I told my husband he'd better sit down because I had some news. When I told him, his reaction was a little more colorful than mine. We're both just elated."

She said she and her husband have been talking about retirement.

"Now we know we're going to be fine," she said.

