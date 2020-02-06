Mo Salah UAE Raffle Allows Lucky Winner to Pocket $1 Million

Egyptian footballing legend and Liverpool Striker Mo Salah is all too familiar to winning on the pitch, but it was his 11-month-old namesake that scooped the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) $1 million lottery prize this week.

The baby boy’s father, Ramees Rahman, from Kerela, south India, bought his newborn the ticket on Jan. 15 and thought no more about it, until Tuesday, Feb 4, when he received the call from DDF.

The Abu Dhabi-based accountant said he was super excited when they told him the news about the big win.



Explaining why he named his son after his favorite star, Mo Salah, the football-crazy Rahman said: “I like him… I love his dedication, style and the way he plays,” Rahman said.

“I’m passionate about football. I’m not a great player and don’t play much myself, but I do watch the games on television,” he added.

And he said he hoped one day he and his son could meet his sporting idol.

