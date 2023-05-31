Mohammed Bin Salman to attend Prince Hussein's wedding

ALBAWABA - Local Jordanian media revealed citing officials that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is expected to attend Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday.

Ammoun News reported on Wednesday that MBS will be arriving to the capital Amman on Thursday afternoon, June 1, to attend the royal wedding of Prince Hussein and Saudi Rajwa Al Saif.

Furthermore, Mohammed Bin Salman is likely to stay at Raghadan Palace and attend the wedding ceremony which will be hosted at Zahran Palace.

Nevertheless, a reception will be hosted by the King of Jordan Abdullah II and his wife Queen Rania at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Many world leaders and international royals have began to arrive to the Jordanian capital Amman to attend the celebration.

Many royals and world leader are expected to attend the wedding ceremony of Prince Hussein and Rajwa, including the United States' first lady Jill Biden and Japan’s Princess Takamado and her daughter Princess Tsuguko of Takamado.