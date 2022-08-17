  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, Washes The Holy Kaaba

Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, Washes The Holy Kaaba

Published August 17th, 2022 - 08:49 GMT
Crown Prince
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at presidential Elysee Palace to meet France's President in Paris on July 28, 2022. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at presidential Elysee Palace to meet France's President in Paris on July 28, 2022.

On behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, had the honour of washing the Holy Kaaba, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Also ReadSaudi Crown Prince Chairs GCC Summit in Jeddah Saudi Crown Prince Chairs GCC Summit in Jeddah

Upon arrival at the venue, accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sports, the Crown Prince was received by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

After having performed circumambulation (around the holy House of God) and the following two Rakaas (prayer), the Crown Prince entered the Holy Kaaba and led the washing ceremony.

A number of princes, senior Ulema, governors, government officials and inherit custodians of the house, also took part in the regular tradition.

Following that, the Crown Prince performed two Rakaas as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammed (pbuh), SPA added.

 

This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:Crown PrinceSaudi ArabiaMohammed Bin Salman

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2022 Emirates News Agency (WAM)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...