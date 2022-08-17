Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, Washes The Holy Kaaba

On behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, had the honour of washing the Holy Kaaba, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon arrival at the venue, accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sports, the Crown Prince was received by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman kissing the "Black Stone".



I pray to Allah Almighty to forgive us our sins, protect us from all kinds of accidents and grant us the ability to do good deeds.#ولي_العهد_يتشرف_بغسل_الكعبه#الكعبة_المشرفة | #محمد_بن_سلمان #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين pic.twitter.com/Fw6KD8pnd2 — Qari Muhammad Siddique Al-Azhari (@iamqarisiddique) August 16, 2022

After having performed circumambulation (around the holy House of God) and the following two Rakaas (prayer), the Crown Prince entered the Holy Kaaba and led the washing ceremony.

A number of princes, senior Ulema, governors, government officials and inherit custodians of the house, also took part in the regular tradition.

Following that, the Crown Prince performed two Rakaas as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammed (pbuh), SPA added.

