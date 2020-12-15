More Finds: Egypt to Unveil The Secrets of Saqqara

The Ministry of Antiquities announced a large archaeological discovery at Saqqara Cemetery on Monday, with further details to be revealed in 2021.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani, accompanied by former Minister of Antiquities Zahi Hawass, and Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa al-Waziry on Monday inspected work being done by an Egyptian archaeological mission excavating the pyramid of King Titi I in the Saqqara area.

WATCH: Egypt unveils more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, discovered in Saqqara Necropolis https://t.co/qDh2lXvBDB pic.twitter.com/5yFyFOjSBc — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

The mission, lead by Hawass, uncovered burial wells with coffins and other major archaeological findings from the Modern Dynasty era.

Hawass confirmed that the discovery will shed light on part of the history of Saqqara, about which little is known so far. The discovery will also unveil the secrets of the cemetery of the 18th and 19th dynasties.

Anani thanked Hawass and his team for the effort they were making, and expressed his pride that the discovery was made by Egyptian archaeologists.

Back in November Anany unveiled details of the latest archaeological discovery

in the Saqqara area, announced in the presence of public figures and representatives from local and international media.

The archeological discovery follows from findings announced on October 3, extracted from the well that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly descended about three weeks ago.

