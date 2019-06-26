More Vox Cinemas in Saudi Arabia. This Time its in Dammam

The Kingdom of Bahrain has long been a top destination for eastern Saudi cinema-goers. A brief car cruise across the King Fahd Causeway would bring them to 20 movie theaters screening the latest Arab and global blockbusters.

But that has changed after Vox Cinemas, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, launched services at West Avenue Mall Dammam, located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The launching comes in parallel with the Kingdom’s liberalization of its entrainment environment, guided by its national plan for transformation, Vision 2030.

Dubbed the Middle East's most innovative and customer-focused exhibitor, VOX Cinemas is expected to launch and run a number of commercial screens across the Kingdom soon.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Country Manager at Majid Al Futtaim Ventures in Saudi Arabia, said: “We seek to be close to our customers, enhance their quality entertainment, and enable them to test the finest cinematic experience near their homes.”

“Knowing we are the pioneer cinema operators in the region (Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province), we feverously anticipate serving movie lovers at VOX Cinemas, West Avenue Mall Dammam,” he added.

Counting VOX Cinemas’ latest branch launch, the exhibitor now operates a whopping 53 screens across each of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.





Omar Abudawood, Dammam’s VOX Cinemas Assistant Cinema Manager, revealed that the new branch encompasses six screens with a capacity to host 911 viewers.

Its MAX mega-screen experience can offer an audience of 227 people the magical experience of escaping into worlds larger than life.

MAX brings to the table new spacious seats with armrest, side table, and extra legroom, crisp, bright and 100% digital imagery with Laser projection, and Dolby Atmos - the best in cinema surround sound technology.

In its KIDS theatre, VOX offers little movie lovers an unmatched expansive experience where their imagination can run wild with the first-ever and only cinema concept designed especially for young viewers.

The KIDS theater offers brightly themed cinema interiors, 40 colorful comfy seats, and a selection of family friendly and animated movies.

Hashemi revealed that VOX Cinemas is planning to open four new cinemas in 2019, including in the Kingdom’s northwest Tabuk Province.

This article has been adapted from its original source.