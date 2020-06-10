Moroccan Novelist Mahi Binebine Wins 2020 'Prix Mediterranee' Award

Moroccan writer and painter Mahi Binebine has won the 2020 “Prix Mediterranee” award for his latest French novel “Rue du pardon” (Street of Forgiveness).

Binebine had been shortlisted for the 35th “Prix Mediterranee” alongside French novelist Sylvain Coher for his novel “Vaincre a Rome” (To Defeat in Rome), and Lebanese writer Yasmine Khlat for her book “Egypte 51” (Egypt 51).

Organizers said Monday that the Moroccan writer will receive the award on October 3 during a ceremony to be organized in the southern French city of Perpignan

During the event, Italian writer Giosuè Calaciura will be handed “the Overseas Mediterranean Prize 2020” for his novel Borgo Vecchio.

Created in 1982, the “Prix Mediterranee” annually awards a book written in French and narrating stories from around the Mediterranean.

This article has been adapted from its original source.