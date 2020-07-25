Moroccan Police Seize Nearly Three Tons of Cannabis, Arrest 3 People

Policemen in Rabat seized early Friday morning 2.94 tons of cannabis resin and arrested three people, aged between 34 and 36, for their alleged links to an international drug trafficking network.

Two of the suspects were arrested in the southern city of Guelmim, National Police (DGSN) said in a statement, adding that searches carried out at their houses led to the seizure of a four-drive vehicle, four geo-location devices and several cell phones.

Investigations led to the arrest of the third suspect in an agricultural farm located in Tagant, 35 km from Guelmim, the source pointed out, adding that searches carried out in the farm led to the seizure of 2,94 tons of cannabis resin, an inflatable boat in addition to navigation devices, suspected of being used in drug trafficking operations.

The suspects were placed on custody, while investigations are underway to arrest all the people involved in these criminal activities.