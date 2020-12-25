Morocco to Set up New Museum to Preserve The Country's Heritage

Morocco has begun work on a new Museum of Intangible Heritage at Jamaa El Fna Square in Marrakech, marking a “quantitative leap” in its ability to promote its intangible heritage, announced Salim al-Malik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), at a stone-laying ceremony last Wednesday.

The new museum, Malik said, comes as part of a cooperation agreement between ISESCO and the National Museum Foundation (FNM), and supports King Mohammed VI’s efforts to preserve the country’s heritage.

Dr. Abdelaziz El Idrissi, director of the Rabat-based Mohammed VI Museum for Modern and Contemporary Art, said the museum will feature part of the collective memory of the prized Jemaa El Fna Square, as well as honour the history of the building complimenting the area adjacent to the square. The facility will be open to the public.

In addition to laying the foundations of the museum, which aims to promote Islamic art and civilisation, the ICESCO- FNM partnership will put together exhibitions displaying collections of pottery, other art-work and traditional costumes from the works of the late artist Eugene Delacroix.

An exhibition titled “Eugene Delacroix: Memories of his Moroccan Travel” will be held from April 7-July 24, 2021 at ICESCO’s headquarters, accompanied by training sessions for Islamic museum staff.

This article has been adapted from its original source.