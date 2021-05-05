Morocco's Film Festival Showcases Italy's Beauty

A film festival showcasing the beauty of Italian regions and organised by the Italian Institute of Culture will be held in Morocco.

“La route enchantée des Régions Italiennes – Voyager en Italie avec les lieux de tournage de films” (Enchanted journey through Italian regions – Travelling in Italy through filming locations) is a 20-part online journey running between April and July which will include monuments, squares, churches, panoramas and beaches of the Italian peninsula.

The event was put together by film historian Caterina d’Amico and film critic Carlo Gentile. The films will be introduced by writers, politicians, festival directors, film directors among many other guests and will come with a simultaneous translation into French.

The project’s partners are Rai Cinema, Rai Relazioni Internazionali e Affari Comunitari, Fondazione Zeffirelli, la Casa del Cinema di Roma and the Italian Film Commission. All the films will be viewable on the IIC Rabat Facebook profile and will also be published on the institutional website and the Youtube channel of the Italian Institute of Culture in Rabat.

Italy’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano and Italian ambassador to Morocco Armando Barucco took part in the event’s online launch.

